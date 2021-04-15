Chivas: Hiram Mier was successfully operated on for his knee injury

Defender Hiram Mier has undergone successful surgery this Wednesday for an injury to his left knee, which has resulted in him being out for Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara for the remainder of the Closing tournament 2021.

In the voice of Dr. Jaime Figueroa, the director of sports sciences in the Sacred Herd, revealed the details of the operation that was performed on the Mexican defender, as well as the recovery time that the soccer player will have.

Read also: Rayados: Fernando Schwartz sentences Javier Aguirre for his indiscipline

“Hiram Mier presented a chondral lesion of the lateral condyle of the left knee, also in the tibial plateau of the external side of the left knee and presented two loose bodies, pieces of cartilage that were causing the knee to swell, which had joint effusion and also blocking “.

“We are estimating between 10 to 12 weeks of recovery and readjustment so that he can play competitively again, we are talking about the start of next season the Apertura 2021 tournament,” he said.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara play the last chance to stay in the fight for a place in the repechage of the Clausura 2021 tournament, receiving the visit of the Xolos from Tijuana, in action on matchday 15 of Liga MX.

Read also: Liga MX: André Pierre Gignac withdraws from Samuel García’s political campaign