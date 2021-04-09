Chivas: Hiram Mier is out for the match against Cruz Azul and the fans celebrate it

Bad and bad. The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara suffered the loss of their starting defense, the Monterrey defender, Hiram Mier, who will not make the trip with the first team that will face this Saturday against La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Chivas needs to add the three points in the match of Day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX if it wants to keep alive the possibility of getting into Repechage and will have to do it without one of the key elements in the Victor Manuel Vucetich system.

Guadalajara announced that Mier will stay in Guadalajara to initiate a special physical conditioning plan to regain his best physical shape after a rehabilitation he carried out a few weeks ago.

We inform that @ HiramMier21 will not make the trip to CDMX and will stay in Guadalajara with a special physical conditioning plan that allows him to regain his best physical shape after the rehabilitation stage that he has carried out in recent weeks. – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 9, 2021

Hiram Mier had returned to Chivas’ starting team in the last match against Santos Laguna, after having lost three matches with the rojiblanco team when he was touched in the duel against the UNAM Pumas on Matchday 8.

The defender had a bitter return in the previous match against the Warriors, as his mistake led to the scoring of the Lagunero team, with whom they ended up tying a goal at the Akron Stadium in Zapopan.

In the Clausura 2021, Mier has played in 9 games, all of them as a starter, playing 7 completely.

For the Cruz Azul duel, Gilberto Sepúlveda could take his place in the starting eleven.

Fans celebrate the loss of Hiram Mier in the duel between Cruz Azul and Chivas.

After the news was released, the fans of the rojiblanco club celebrated Mier’s absence in the game, recalling that in the last games where he has seen action, his mistakes have been the cause of annotations against, which have subtracted points from the team.

