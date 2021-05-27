Chivas: Héctor Moreno is excited to be a reinforcement of Guadalajara in Liga MX

Free agent and with his letter in hand, the Mexican defender, Héctor Moreno, has become one of the possible luxury reinforcements that stalk several Liga MX teams for the Apertura 2021, since Rayados, Tigres, Club América and Chivas, They have been mentioned as possible destinations for the former Espanyol de Barcelona player, who left a clear nod to the Guadalajara team.

Interviewed by journalist Fernando Cevallos, the defender who emerged in Cougars He said excited to be mentioned as a possible reinforcement of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, one of the most important teams in Mexico and the American continent, according to Héctor Moreno himself.

“I don’t know, honestly, it’s a new situation for me. I hope to have the possibility to have several options and discuss it with the family and see what is best. My dream and my illusion is to get to Qatar in the best way, it would be a good option to get closer to Mexico, to MLS, to be closer to the National Team and to be at a good level.

Regarding the supposed interest of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in reinforcing with him in the Apertura 2021, Moreno accepted that it is exciting that a team like the Flock has it within their plans, but confessed that he has not yet been contacted by any Mexican club or of the MLS of the United States.

“Speaking of Chivas, because obviously, it will always be a large team, with a long tradition, one of the most followed in the entire American continent, obviously it is exciting that they can think of me, but for now I have not spoken with anyone in Mexico or in MLS, because I wanted to finish my contract in a better way in Qatar.

In a section of the talk, the journalist reiterated that Chivas is looking for a central defender with experience and passing through the Mexican National Team, so Héctor Moreno himself was enthusiastic about ‘meeting the requirements of Guadalajara’.

“We met the requirements, didn’t we?”

