Chivas: He is Vladimir Moragrega, the ‘reinforcement’ of the Flock who is a fan of Club América

After the rumor leaked that Chivas could acquire the Mochitean striker as a reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura of the Liga MX, Vladimir Moragrega, users in social networks began to circulate images of screenshots of comments from the ‘future player’ of the Herd supporting the Club América Eagles, the classic rival of the chiverío in Mexican Soccer.

The comments published on social networks by the now former player of the Atlante Iron Colts correspond to the year 2013, when the soccer player was around 14 years old and still had no action in professional soccer teams.

Also read: Daniella Chávez poses on the bed with a tiny outfit of lace and thread

In the publications, you can read Moragrega celebrate the Club América championship against Cruz Azul’s Machine in the 2013 Clausura in that epic comeback at the Azteca Stadium with the goals of Aquivaldo Mosqueda and Moisés Muñoz who sent the game to the extension and later to penalty shootout in which the Eagles were victorious.

If Moragrega arrives at Chivas, this would be the first First Division team in which the Mexican forward plays, as he has only seen action in Second and Third Division teams.

Moragrega has played for Dorados, Xolos Premier, Alebrijes Oaxaca, Murcielagos de Los Mochis and Potros de Hierro del Atlante.

In the current Chivas squad there is already a history of players who have had a relationship with the archrival club, highlighting the presence of its sports director, Ricardo Peláez Linarez, youth squad and former player of the Eagles, as well as the footballers José Madueña, Jesús Molina and Oribe Peralta.

Who is Vladimir Moragrega, the possible reinforcement of Chivas?

Vladimir Moragrega is a 22-year-old Mexican center forward from the Sinaloa Dorados who has spent his entire career in the lower divisions.

He is born in Ahome, Sinaloa, Mexico and is 1.85 meters tall.

The player is valued at 300 thousand euros but has just finished his contract with the Atlante Iron Colts and is a free agent.

Also read: FC Barcelona: Suzy Cortez takes out ‘gunpowder’ with her ‘spicy’ dance in a swimsuit (Video)

What were your beginnings in soccer?

Moragrega started in Chava Cazarez’s team in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, emigrating to Cruz Azul with Paco Rosa, from where he was fished by the Dorados de Sinaloa.

Vladimir Moragrega wearing the colors of Cruz Azul in a Los Mochis team. Photo: Debate.com THIS IS HOW VLADIMIR MORAGREGA PLAYS

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content