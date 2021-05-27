Chivas has tied Jesus Corona as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

A few hours from playing the Ida game of the Grand Final of the Liga MX 2021 Closing Tournament against Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul’s goalkeeper would have already agreed to his arrival as a reinforcement at the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara for the next season.

According to information revealed by reporter Alex Ramírez from the newspaper El Informador de Jalisco, Corona had already spoken with Ricardo Peláez, Guadalajara’s sports director, agreeing to his signing with the rojiblancos.

“In the final of this Clausura 2021 between Cruz Azul and Santos, there is a player with whom Ricardo Peláez has already spoken to come and reinforce the team. The answer was yes from the element,” said Ramírez.

In the 2005 Copa Libertadores, Corona was Chivas' reinforcement. Toño Rodríguez would be negotiated.

Minutes later, the journalist uncovered that the player who would have already said yes to Peláez was José de Jesús Corona, a goalkeeper who already had his time at Chivas in 2005, when he reinforced the Flock in the Copa Libertadores.

The source reveals that, with the arrival of Corona to Chivas, Guadalajara would negotiate the departure of Antonio Rodríguez, so that Raúl Gudiño would remain as a substitute goalkeeper.

