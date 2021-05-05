Chivas has something to be champion with, says Jesús Molina

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara prepare to face the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Repechage of the Closing 2021, and even though they ranked low, Jesus Molina He assured that they have what to fight for the title with.

At a press conference, the captain of the Sacred Flock He assured that they had a good closing of the tournament, for which he pointed out that they can fight with the other teams to get “the thirteenth”.

“We closed ranks and had a good championship close, today we are on the verge of entering a League, which will be very positive for us, it is a matter of believing it, that we have the potential to be champions and that is the goal at the end of the day. “

"Three weeks ago everyone considered us dead, that's the reality, due to the amount of points we had collected. The team is very excited, with the firm intention of going to Pachuca and winning": Jesús Molina.

Despite this, the “Linebacker” Molina acknowledged that they did not have a good tournament, qualifying it as “bad to fair”, as he assured that for the demands of Guadalajara they have to finish at the top of the table.

“Because of what was done in the tournament we will rock that position, because it was a tournament from bad to regular knowing what Chivas represents, knowing the place it should always occupy and it was very irregular.”

