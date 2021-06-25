Chivas has a ‘low cost plan’ to make up for the loss of José Juan Macías

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara managed to win in the operation that will send a loan with option to purchase to José Juan Macías to Getafe from Spain, at least economically, since the Flock closed the deal at a high figure for the loan, in addition to securing a percentage of the player’s card in a future sale.

Saved the economic aspect, Chivas now he will have to deal with correcting the sports field, as the Flock is left without its ‘goal man’ from last season, where JJ scored 25% of the goals scored by the Chivas players, with 12 goals.

Although the fans were already beginning to ‘shuffle’ names of some projects that Chivas could sign in this transfer market, everything seems to indicate that the Flock has ‘more austere plans’ and will end up betting on promoting Cristian ‘El Chicote’ Calderón as a winger for left, running around Alexis Vega as a forward center.

Calderón has scored two goals in Chivas’ first two preseason games; first against Caimanes de Colima and recently scored in a tie against Mineros de Zacatecas.

According to information aired by journalist David Medrano Félix, that will be Chivas’ plan to make up for Macías’s loss in the next season, or to bet on players such as Chelo Zaldívar, Ronaldo Cisneros, Oribe Peralta and Chevy Martínez.

Chivas scorers in the past season José Juan Macías 12 Center forward Jesús Angulo 7 Winger Uriel Antuna 6 Winger Jesús Molina 4 Pivot Cristian Calderón 4 Winger Alexis Vega 4 Winger or false nine Isaac Brizuela 2 Winger Miguel Ponce 2 Winger Alex Mayorga 2 Winger Ángel Zaldívar 2 Center Forward Jesús Sánchez 1 Lateral

