Chivas Guadalajara takes the victory after beating Atlas Guadalajara 0-1

04/25/2021 at 04:15 CEST

The Chivas Guadalajara added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Atlas Guadalajara this sunday in the Jalisco Stadium. The Atlas Guadalajara came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last match held against the Mazatlan. Regarding the visiting team, the Chivas Guadalajara came from beating 2-0 at home at Tijuana in the last game held. After the result obtained, the Guadalajarense team is seventh at the end of the game, while the Chivas Guadalajara is eighth.

In the first half, neither team was right on target, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 score.

In the second period the goal came for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Angel Zaldívar at 81 minutes, concluding the match with the result of 0-1.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Atlas Guadalajara who entered the game were Juan Cesar Furch, Edgar Zaldivar Valverde, Jonathan Herrera, Christopher trejo Y Javier Correa replacing Milton caraglio, Angel marquez, Victor malcorra, Ian Torres Y Aldo Rocha, while changes in the Chivas Guadalajara They were Angel Zaldívar, Sergio Flores placeholder image, Fernando Beltran, Cesar Huerta Y António Briseno, who entered to supply Jose Macias, Jesus Molina, Uriel antuna, Jesus Sanchez Y Jesus Angulo.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card, two for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals, the card went to Renato Ibarra Y Aldo Rocha and by visitors to Jesus Sanchez Y Cesar Huerta.

After the celebration of this match, both teams were tied at 22 points and placed in seventh (Atlas Guadalajara) and eighth position (Chivas Guadalajara).

On the next day the Atlas Guadalajara will play against him Necaxa away from home and Chivas Guadalajara will play his match against him UANL Tigers in his fiefdom.