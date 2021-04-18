Chivas Guadalajara takes advantage of the second half to beat Tijuana (2-0)

04/18/2021 at 04:15 CEST

The Tijuana failed to bend the Chivas Guadalajara, who won 2-0 during the match held this Sunday in the Akron Stadium. The Chivas Guadalajara arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Blue Cross by a score of 1-0. On the visitors’ side, the Tijuana he was defeated by 2-3 in the last game he played against the Mazatlan. After the result obtained, the Zapopano set is thirteenth, while the Tijuana It is fourteenth at the end of the match.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same score of 0-0.

The second half of the game started in a positive way for the local team, who released their score with a goal from Alexis Vega moments after the start of the second half, in minute 49. After this, a new occasion allowed the Zapopano team to increase the score, which distanced itself thanks to a goal from Jesus Angulo in minute 80. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 2-0 in the light.

The coach of the Chivas Guadalajara gave entrance to Alan Torres, Oribe Peralta, Sergio Flores placeholder image, Fernando Beltran Y Angel Zaldívar for Jesus Molina, Jose Macias, Uriel antuna, Isaac brizuela Y Jesus Angulo, Meanwhile he Tijuana gave the green light to David Barbona, Junior Sornoza, Jaime Gomez Y Miguel Sansores, which came to replace Christian rivera, Fabian Castillo placeholder image, Vladimir Lorona Y Fidel Martinez.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Tijuana (Gonzalo jara Y Esteban Pavez). He also showed a red card to the visiting team, which caused the expulsion of Gonzalo jara (2 yellow). On the contrary, the home team left the game clean of cards.

After this match, both teams were tied at 16 points and placed thirteenth (Chivas Guadalajara) and fourteenth position (Tijuana).

The teams will continue to play their next matches in the Liga MX de Clausura: the Tijuana will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Necaxa at home, while the Chivas Guadalajara will play against him Atlas Guadalajara at home.