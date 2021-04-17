Chivas: Guadalajara legend bursts the squad after Antuna’s statements

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara live a terrible moment in the 2021 Clausura Tournament and the statements of Uriel “the Sorcerer” Antuna on their priorities caused a lot of annoyance in the fans and in a couple of former players of the Sacred Flock.

Through your Twitter account, Ricardo “el Snoopy” Pérez, he assured that it is not only the “Brujo” Antuna who does not have the mind in the team, because there are more players in the current squad who are more focused on going to Europe than in the present Herd.

In addition, the former Guadalajara player sentenced the Chivas footballers, assuring that, with the level they have shown so far, it is unlikely that they will reach Europe, since “with jobs” they would reach MLS.

Just as Antuna thinks there are several in Chivas since their personal goals do not go with those of the team and they do not realize that by winning championships and giving good performances the trips to Europe come easier, but just as they are only given to go and the MLS and it makes me long – Ricardo Snoopy Perez (@snoopy_ricardo) April 17, 2021

Prior to this date 15 and with a pending match, the Chivas are ranked 15 in the general table, with only 13 units, three points behind the last position that would give them a pass to the playoffs.

