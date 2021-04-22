Chivas Guadalajara beats Monterrey and gets all three points (1-2)

04/22/2021 at 6:15 AM CEST

The Chivas Guadalajara played and won 1-2 last Thursday’s game in the Bbva Stadium. The Monterrey He approached the game with the intention of tracing his score in the classification after losing the last game against the Pachuca by a score of 0-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Chivas Guadalajara came from beating 2-0 at home at Tijuana in the last game held. Thanks to this result, the Zapopano team is ninth, while the Monterrey he is fourth at the end of the game.

The game started in an excellent way for him Chivas Guadalajara, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Isaac brizuela in the 27th minute, thus ending the first half with the score of 0-1.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for the Monterrey team, who put the tables with a goal from Vincent Janssen in the 62nd minute. The Zapopano team went ahead thanks to a goal from Alexis vega near the conclusion, in the 90, ending the match with the result of 1-2.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Monterrey who entered the game were Carlos Rodriguez, Arturo Gonzalez, Vincent Janssen, Edson gutierrez Y Jose Alvarado replacing Dorlan Pabon, Celso ortiz, Aviles Hurtado, Maximiliano Meza Y Matias Kranevitter, while changes in the Chivas Guadalajara They were Angel Zaldívar, Alan Torres, Oribe Peralta, Fernando Beltran Y António Briseno, who entered to supply Jose Macias, Jesus Angulo, Sergio Flores placeholder image, Isaac brizuela Y Uriel antuna.

The referee showed a total of six cards: four yellow to the Monterrey (Matias Kranevitter, Aviles Hurtado, Maximiliano Meza Y Vincent Janssen) and one to Chivas Guadalajara (Luis Olivas). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Luis Sanchez by the local team.

With 19 points, the Chivas Guadalajara ranked ninth in the leaderboard at the end of the duel, while the Monterrey it was placed in fourth place with 25 points.

The next match of the competition for both teams will be played away from home: the Monterrey will be measured with the UANL Tigers and the Chivas Guadalajara will play against him Atlas Guadalajara.