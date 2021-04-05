Chivas Guadalajara and Santos Laguna divide the points and draw 1-1

04/05/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The match held this Monday at the Akron Stadium and who faced the Chivas Guadalajara and to Santos Laguna concluded with a tie to one between both contenders. The Chivas Guadalajara came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the America by a score of 0-3. For his part, Santos Laguna he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Lion. With this result, the Zapopano team is fourteenth after the end of the match, while the Santos Laguna it is fourth.

The match started in a positive way for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Jesus Ocejo in the 31st minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

After the break came the goal for him Chivas Guadalajara, who got the tie through a goal from Jesus Angulo in minute 75, concluding the match with a final score of 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Chivas Guadalajara from Victor vucetich relieved Cristian Calderon, Jesus Angulo, Jose Macias and Cesar Huerta by Alejandro Mayorga, Jesus Molina, Jesus Sanchez and Angel Zaldívar, while the technician of the Santos Laguna, Jorge Guillermo Almada, ordered the entry of Carlos Emilio Orrantía, Eduardo Aguirre, Hugo Rodriguez and Ignacio Jeraldino to supply Ronaldo prieto, Andres Ibargüen, David andrade and Jesus Ocejo.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Alejandro Mayorga and Jesus Molina by the Chivas Guadalajara already Andres Ibargüen and Juan Otero by the lagoon team.

With this tie, the Chivas Guadalajara it was placed in the fourteenth position of the table with 13 points. For his part, Santos Laguna with this point he was in fourth position with 22 points at the end of the match.

In the next match of the competition, the Chivas Guadalajara will face the Blue Cross and the Santos Laguna will play against him Queretaro, both games will be played away from home.