Chivas goes on vacation three weeks after the failure in the Clausura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara formally terminated their participation in the Closing 2021 of the MX League this morning when breaking ranks in the fields of Verde Valle where the players were notified that they must report in the first week of June, specifically on Wednesday, June 2.

Through a short statement, Chivas informed that the directive will focus on the preparation of the Opening Tournament 2021, for which it is rumored there could be a change in the team’s technical direction, although that issue was not touched on in the document published on their official social networks.

Also read: Liga MX: Dates and times of the quarterfinal matches of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021

It will be three and a half weeks that the players will have on vacation before reporting to the preseason with a view to the 2021 Apertura, which still does not have an official date for its start, but it is expected to occur in mid-July or early August , remembering that this summer there is participation of the Mexican National Team in the Olympic Games and the Gold Cup.

“The Sacred Herd campus will report back on Wednesday, June 2 to carry out the rigorous medical and physical examinations between that day and Thursday. The rest of his work schedule is yet to be confirmed, ”the statement read.

The announcement of the vacations for the Chivas squad caused discomfort among the fans of the Flock, who demanded a restructuring of their technical and management staff, requesting the departure of Víctor Manuel Vucetich and Ricardo Peláez.

Read also: Liga MX: Predictions of the quarterfinal matches of the Clausura League 2021