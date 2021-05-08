Chivas: Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda launches a letter to Club Pachuca prior to the repechage game

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are in the final part of their preparation training, to face the match corresponding to the repechage in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX as a visitor against Tuzos del Pachuca.

In a press videoconference at the Verde Valle facilities, defender Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda warned the Hidalgo team that the Sacred Herd will take the claw of a big team to advance to the round of the Quarterfinals.

“A big team is always going to prevail in the league, that’s what we are going to do on Sunday. We are going to propose the game,” he said.

“As a big team we are going to impose and we have to propose, we will do that on Sunday, we have to carry the game forward”

In addition, the Mexican defender stressed that within the group there is great encouragement to be able to achieve the objectives set in the Clausura 2021 tournament and improve the image they gave during the regular role.

“We are more than motivated, we closed in a good way. We go with good momentum to the league,” he declared.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to enter the league for the second consecutive tournament against the Tuzos del Pachuca who want to repeat the history lived in the past Apertura 2020 in the repechage.