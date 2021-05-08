Chivas: Gilberto Sepúlveda highlights the quality of Luis Olivas for the playoffs

Defender Luis Olivas has become the essential player for the lower zone in the coach’s system Victor Manuel Vucetich in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League for the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

In a press videoconference at the Verde Valle facilities, defender Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda highlighted the quality of play that his teammate has shown in the few participations he has had with the Sacred Rebaño.

“This complement with Luis Olivas is important, but collective defensive work is more important, beyond the fact that we are doing a great job, the best way is working together, you have to give the team a lot of strength to go with confidence to the front, “he said.

“As a big team we are going to impose and we have to propose, we will do that on Sunday, we have to carry the game forward”

Regarding the future of the Mexican strategist, the Mexican defender affirmed that King Midas has become a fundamental man in his career in the Rojiblanco team and that he has made him grow in his quality on the field.

“I have learned a lot from the ‘teacher’ Vucetich, he has given me very good advice, he has spoken with me, he tells me that I have many conditions and I have to take advantage of opportunities, that it is my job and that will move me forward with determination and discipline, I have I have grown up a lot, there is a lot of confidence and that gives me a lot of security, “he said.

