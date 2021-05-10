Chivas: Former Pachuca player calls Alexis Vega ‘chubby’

The Argentine footballer, Leonardo Ramos, was attentive to the game ofl Repechage of Clausura 2021 of the MX League, especially of the duels of the teams where he played; the Club León and the Tuzos del Pachuca, The latter being where he left a burning comment against the Chivas player, Alexis vega, indicating a supposed overweight in the ‘seven’ of the Herd.

Ramos sent a tweet in which he ‘asked’ if Alexis Vega was ‘chubby’ or was it a camera effect that used to make him fat, referring to the old myth of the media.

Is Vega chubby or is it the camera that tends to get fat?, Said Ramos.

Vega is chubby or is it the camera that tends to get fat? – Leo Ramos (@leitojramoss) May 10, 2021

In addition to the ‘hot’ tweet against Alexis, Ramos also left a comment for the Toluca footballer, Rubens Sambueza, whom he praised for his high level during the tie against Club León, highlighting the quality of the former emerald despite his seniority.

“Sambu you are intact old man. SOS DIFFERENT “

Ramos followed both heats in detail, as he also highlighted the qualities of the La Fiera goalkeeper, Rodolfo Cota, although in the case of the La Fiera goalkeeper, he failed in his prediction, as he had praised his ability to save penalties.

Cota on penalties like.! Flip flop

Alexis Vega in the match vs Pachuca. Photo: Jammedia

