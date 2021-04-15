Chivas: Footballers of the Flock know that there may be a ‘clean’ at the end of the tournament

Due to the poor results presented in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, the goalkeeper of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Antonio Rodriguez, revealed that inside the rojiblanco team’s dressing room everyone is aware that they are being evaluated to determine their continuity for the next season.

On Chivas Important changes are coming in its squad and not only in the technical direction, since the rojiblanca board will sit down to analyze in great detail the continuity of several of its players, including those who arrived as reinforcements a little over a year ago, as they consider that several have not lived up to expectations.

“We are all under evaluation, that is a reality. I have had to go through stages of descent and all areas in this club are analyzed, something normal and natural. Of course we who are on the court are going to be evaluated and the people who make decisions will make some decisions about us. We are exposed to it, it is part of football.

Despite being aware of this, Toño assured that at this moment they cannot be distracted by that issue and must be focused on closing the tournament in good form, since they have four games left to get the ticket to the Repechage.

“We do not know what will happen, but if we win these four games we enter the repechage, we enter the Liguilla, we fight for the title and we will have another conversation,” he commented.

Regarding the bad results, Toño assured that inside the Chivas dressing room there is no apathy, but quite the opposite, because there is great discomfort due to the situation they are going through, because he feels frustrated at not being able to get the wins in the games.

“We are footballers, since we are born we have a winning DNA and it shocks us. Suddenly we can be judged for those things, because we are in Chivas and we must be careful with that, “said Toño.

