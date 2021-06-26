Chivas’ first pre-season win

GUADALAJARA.

The first victory of Chivas in preparation for Apertura 2021. At the Akron Stadium, those led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich defeated 4-1 Necaxa in game played at four times. Cristian Calderón scored again, in addition to goals from Christian Pinzón, Jesús Godínez and an own goal.

Chivas presented a line-up maintaining the structure of the previous games. Modifying in the central defense, with the return of Luis Olivas and starting as a starter in the attack Oribe Peralta, instead of Ángel Zaldívar. The first 30 minutes at Akron Stadium ended with no movement on the scoreboard.

For the second half came the first changes from Vucetich, entering Raúl Gudiño in goal, Eduardo Torres in the center of the field and Jesús Godínez on the attack. The pressure that Guadalajara imposed was finally reflected at 10 ‘of the second quarter when he opened the board. César Huerta overflowed on the left and sent a cross into the area that Cristian Calderón finished off to beat Édgar Hernández. Five minutes before the end of the second quarter, Rodrigo Aguirre tied the score for Necaxa.

Chivas adapted better to the line-up changes to start the third quarter and just 4 minutes into the game with a penalty, thanks to a foul on Christian Pinzón. Jesús Godínez took responsibility from the penalty spot and did it in a good way by scoring at 6 ‘and retaking the advantage. Guadalajara remained active in the attack, to increase the advantage at 20 ‘. Diego Campillo sent a stroke from his own field, Carlos Cisneros took the ball his shot was taken out by the goalkeeper and on the rebound he pushed Christian pinzon.

The great start of the quarter was repeated for the Sacred Herd and at the last minute the advantage was extended. Carlos Cisneros sent a center, the Rayos defense could not reject well and scored an own goal on his own.

Chivas will continue training in Verde Valle this week and will have a new preparation game against Tapatio, before traveling to the United States for the preparation games against Tigres, Monterrey and Pachuca.

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.