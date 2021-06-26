Chivas finds ‘goalscorer reinforcement’ in the 2021 Apertura preseason

In the absence of their forwards this preseason, Guadalajara’s Chivas Rayadas have found an unexpected scorer in the figure of Cristian ‘El Chicote’ Calderón, who has been used as a winger on the left, taking advantage of the speed and good footing of the former player of the Rays of the Necaxa.

Chivas does not have Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna and José Juan Macías, summoned to the Mexican National Team, for which Víctor Manuel Vucetich has chosen to activate Chicote in the position of Vega, who may be given the baton of ‘nine’ before the departure of José Juan Macías to Getafe from Spain.

Also read: Danik Michell, ex from Acapulco Shore, shows off his toned figure in ‘spicy’ video

Calderón scored a goal in each of the first three preseason friendly matches with Chivas; first in the victory against Caimanes de Colima and recently scored in the draw against Mineros de Zacatecas and in the victory over Rayos del Necaxa.

The 24-year-old player could have his revenge with Víctor Manuel Vucetich in the next Clausura 2021, since the previous semester he was relegated to the substitute bank, adding only 8 games in the regular phase.

With Chivas, Caldeón has 32 games played in three tournaments, scoring 6 goals and giving no assists.

The Rebaño player was on the list of footballers who could leave Chivas this summer, but everything indicates that Chicote will have a new and important role in King Midas’ scheme in the 2021 Apertura.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Players who would be transferable or ‘used’ to sign reinforcements

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT