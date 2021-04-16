Chivas: Filtered list of transferable Guadalajara; there will be clean in the flock

After the hot meeting held by the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in which they were present Amaury Vergara, Ricardo Peláez and Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the owner of the Flock He ratified the continuity of the sports director, making it clear to his players that he will continue to lead the project, being responsible for the planning and assembly of the squad for the next tournament.

Upon being supported in office, Peláez would have already begun planning the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, putting together a list of possible reinforcements and casualties for the next tournament.

According to information revealed by the newspaper El Informador de Jalisco, Peláez would prioritize the arrival of a central defender, this due to the injury of Hiram Mier, who will miss a good stretch of the next tournament.

With the little budget they have available, Chivas will have to manage with exchanges, loans, barters or sale of some of their players to generate resources and be able to make the necessary signings to strengthen the team.

In that tenor, Chivas would already have a pre-list of transferable players with whom it would try to exchange or generate money with their possible sales, highlighting players such as

Cristian Calderón, Antonio Briseño, Fernando Beltrán, César Huerta, Carlos Cisneros, Ronaldo Cisneros, José Madueña, and Ángel Zaldívar.

In addition to the ups and downs that Chivas could have, another of Peláez’s pending is the ‘rescue’ of harmony in the group’s dressing room, highlighting the case of José Juan Macías, one of the most prominent players in the Flock, the which is not going through a good time on a personal level, because it has moved away from the group.

