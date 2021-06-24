Chivas: Filtered Guadalajara jerseys for the 2021-2022 Season

Pre-season period, rumors, signings and the classic leaks of the new club jerseys for the next season 2021-2022, and now it was Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara who suffered the leak of their two uniforms for the 2021 Apertura of the Liga MX.

In social networks there are already circulating what would be the owner and visitor shirts of the Flock for the next tournament that begins at the end of July, highlighting the ‘away’ jersey that will be all black and with fluorescent green highlights.

The visitor jersey will have the sleeves in a gray tone and with the detail of the logo in monochromatic green, the same tone that the sponsors will have.

For the home shirt, Chivas maintains the classic design of vertical red stripes, with 5 stripes across the entire width of the front, with the sleeves in navy blue and the back completely red, leaving behind the royal blue they used in the two seasons. previous.

Months ago, what could be the Herd’s alternative jersey was also leaked, which will be completely red and with a legend referring to the club on the front of the design, replacing the team’s shield, which will be present as a watermark throughout the shirt.

