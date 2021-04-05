Chivas: Fernando Schwartz throws a dart against Guadalajara and Vucetich

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue to aggravate the bad moment they live in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, after drawing against Santos Laguna in local condition, in the action of matchday 13.

Faced with this situation, Fernando Schwartz, the journalist from Fox Sports, was forceful with his words against the Sacred Flock before the complicated panorama that will have at the end of the contest.

During the broadcast of his section ‘Critical Minute’, the communicator affirmed that coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich has not managed to give him an identity since his arrival on the bench for the Rojiblanco team.

“The angle of Chivas’ game changed when Jesús and JJ entered, and one wonders why Chivas has his best minutes in this tournament? When time is short and he had to force everything, he could not form like that from the beginning and search that victory that was denied him, and that in the end he rescued a point that does not serve too much, thinking about the play-off and what lies ahead, which for now is the blue Cross Machine “.

“Guadalajara does not find his identity under the command of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, he shook the eleven, he moved, but Angulo had to come from the bench to give the team another rhythm and Macías give him danger to the front, with a Santos who had put Guadalajara does not have or had a tomorrow, he has to look for the angle he sought in the second half, because otherwise it would be a new failure for the Sacred Rebaño this season, “he said.

