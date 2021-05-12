Chivas: Fernando Schwartz asks for Vucetich to stay at Guadalajara

Coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich has taken the eyes of Liga MX, after the elimination of Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara in the present Closing tournament 2021 at the hands of the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Given the rumors about his future on the Rojiblanco bench, Fernando Schwartz, the journalist of Fox Sports, confessed that it would be correct to keep ‘King Midas’ as the Sacred Flock’s strategist for the following season.

During the transmission of his section ‘Critical Minute’, the communicator described it as sensible that the board of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara retain coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich for the Apertura 2021 tournament.

“For Víctor Manuel Vucetich to stay at Chivas, it seems to me a sensible decision; in short tournaments, few teams have the patience to have longer cycles and ultimately obtain the results. It is true, Vucetich and his coaching staff failed in qualify Chivas to the league, the tournament was not good and the redeemable thing was that Víctor Manuel gave the opportunity to three players from the quarry and this may be the key point to determine that he continues to lead Chivas, because that quarry you have to exploit it. “

“Chivas is always more expensive than the Mexican soccer player, many of those Ricardo Peláez led did not meet expectations and now use their own players and seek exchanges because there is no money, we will see how Chivas can be strengthened, but I think it is sensible that leave Víctor Manuel Vucetich at the head of the Chivas, “he said.

