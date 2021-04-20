Chivas: Fernando Beltrán will leave if Vucetich remains on the bench

The continuity dand Víctor Manuel Vucetich on Chivas is in the air, everything will depend on how the tournament ends. In recent weeks, various media have revealed that some players want him to stay on the bench, while others do not.

According to the column of ‘Tap Filtering‘from the Mediotiempo portal, one of them is Fernando Beltran, who has not been to the liking of ‘King Midas’, so he saw his minutes on the pitch reduced since his arrival.

For that reason, the source points out that in case the board decides that Vucetich remains on the rojiblanco bench, the Mexican midfielder will look for a way out in the next transfer window.

FERNANDO BELTRÁN WOULD LEAVE CHIVAS The ‘Nene’ could leave the Flock if Vucetich is given continuity, this due to the little participation he has had in the King Midas process. Pachuca has already asked about him, but if Beltrán leaves Guadalajara it would be on loan. pic.twitter.com/MkVTBGrgYo – RN Deportes (@ RNDeportes1) April 20, 2021

The Chivas board does not want to sell it, but given the rare opportunities in the first team, ‘Nene’ looks for a minute in Liga MX; however, his departure would not be a definitive sale but an assignment.