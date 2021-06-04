Chivas: Fernando Beltrán and a millionaire, the demand of Xolos by Marcel Ruiz

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara aim to sign as a reinforcement of Marcel ruiz in the current transfer market prior to the 2021 Opening of the MX League, as the midfielder of the Xolos from Tijuana It is to the liking of the rojiblanca directive, although the directive of the border team “has complicated” the negotiations.

According to information revealed by the journalist, David Medrano Félix, the Xolos of Tijuana would have wanted to take advantage of the situation and asked for the letter of Fernando ‘El Nene’ Beltrán, in addition to the “modest” amount of two million dollars in exchange for Marcel Ruiz’s file.

This situation would have stopped the negotiation, because in Guadalajara they would be considering the Xolaje conditions as excessive, since Nene Beltrán is one of the promises of the rojiblanca quarry, with a great projection in national football.

NO DEAL

Chivas and Xolos could not reach an agreement. Those from Tijuana wanted $ 2 million and Beltrán’s letter in exchange for Marcel Ruiz. Chivas did not accept.

How much is Marcel Ruiz worth, how much does Fernando Beltrán cost?

Xolos de Tijuana midfielder Marcel Ruiz is valued at 2.5 million euros. At 20 years of age, Marcel has a contract until 2023 with the Xolaje.

In the first division he has 6 goals and 3 assists in 84 games, in addition to 3 games with youth teams.

For his part, Fernando Beltrán, 23, is valued at 3 million euros and has a contract until 2023 with Chivas.

In the maximum circuit, Nene has 3 goals and 4 assists, in addition to 1 game with the Major Mexican National Team.

