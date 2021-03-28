Chivas feast against Club América in the National Women’s Classic (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara took revenge in the National Classic when they prevailed at home by a 4-2 win over the Águilas del América, in the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Liga MX Femenil in the Closing tournament 2021.

That is why it should not surprise anyone that #Cuéllar be, once again, a trend in social networks. Cuéllar was responsible for a bad approach. His footballers showed, from the first minute, their difficulty to come out with a controlled ball from defense. The red-and-white high pressure suffocated them. At 29 ‘he made his first change, already when the team was down on the scoreboard.

Read also: Chivas: Alicia ‘Licha’ Cervantes celebrates her 100th match in the MX Women’s League with a double in the National Classic

Only the technician is not solely responsible. In the first goal, the central Gabriela lozada lost the position and only saw the number to Christian jaramillo, who defined satin. The second annotation is also attributed, in large part, to the Lozada defense, but the reality is that it came from a bad clearance by the goalkeeper Renata masciarelli, that’s why he only frowned when he vaccinated her Alicia cervantes.

America had a brave reaction. Lozada headed the post, then neither Cassandra Cuevas neither Daniela espinosa they could score the discount, but the central Janelly farias gave hope to 42 ‘with a header. The script could change to 49 ‘in a heads-up by Daniela Espinosa, who traveled the mile before shooting, with such bad luck that the ball hit the right post.

Chivas reacted with a couple of shots to the post, first on a header from Cervantes and then on the counter-shot from Anette Vazquez. The third came after another terrible azulcrema start, a loss of the ball by Ximena Rios, who in his clearances could never pass the half court, and in one of those plays gave away the ball that ended in another goal by Cervantes.

Read also: Rayados de Monterrey and his emotional message to the fans after beating Club América

The fourth goal was courtesy of Miriam Castillo, in a header. At 90 ‘, Jana Gutierrez He approached the Eagles, after a pass from Casandra Cuevas. He ran to the half court, in tears, due to frustration. América is ninth with 17 points, far behind the sub-leaders Chivas who have 27 points.