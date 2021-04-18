Chivas: Fans tear José Juan Macías to pieces after missing the penalty vs Xolos

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in a state of emergency, receive the visit of the Xolos de Tijuana, in the match corresponding to the 15th day of the MX League, in the present Closing tournament 2021.

Forward José Juan Macías has become the protagonist of the most dangerous play of the game, by missing a penalty in his favor and letting go of the possibility of taking the lead on the scoreboard in the first 15 minutes.

Read also: Club Puebla: Christian Martinoli surrenders at the feet of Santiago Ormeño

In the 14th minute, the Mexican attacker took the penalty kick and the goalkeeper in a bad way Benny Diaz He guessed the direction of the ball and stopped the shot to avoid the fall of his frame and maintain equality in the match.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Rojiblancos did not wait, attacking the figure of José Juan Macías, being a trend on social networks.

Tutorial on how NOT to shoot a penalty by JJ Macías … #Chivas – Agustín Jiménez (@ Jimenez11_) April 18, 2021

Hahaha JJ Macías is nothing more than Tony López in Shitvas. – 3️⃣mmanuel (@ Campechame42) April 18, 2021

Macías brings his head on the Betis bench, he can already be seen warming it up with Lainez. – jp (@Juanpederasta) April 18, 2021

JJ Macías, terrible in his way of defining the penalty, gave it to the goalkeeper, but as he was ready to go and play in Europe. 0-0 vs XOLOS pic.twitter.com/UMLLQGQcJG – Josefa Gout (@JosefaGout) April 18, 2021