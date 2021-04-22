Chivas: Fans surrender to Isaac ‘Conejo’ Brizuela for his great goal against Rayados de Monterrey

Football

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara visited the Rayados de Monterrey in the pending match of matchday 12 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the BBVA Stadium field where Isaac brizuela he was first appointed as captain of the Flock.

In addition to making his debut as captain, the ‘Rabbit’ Brizuela put Chivas ahead in the match against the Rayados at minute 26 of the first half with a great collective play where he entered the area and with a cut and slip included, he left without opportunity to the goalkeeper of La Gang

Given the great definition of Brizuela that put Chivas ahead on the scoreboard against Monterrey, the fans surrendered at the feet of the ‘Rabbit’, where they indicated that they wished they had played like that throughout the tournament.

