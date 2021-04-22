Chivas: Fans surrender to Isaac ‘Conejo’ Brizuela for his great goal against Rayados de Monterrey

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara visited the Rayados de Monterrey in the pending match of matchday 12 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the BBVA Stadium field where Isaac brizuela he was first appointed as captain of the Flock.

In addition to making his debut as captain, the ‘Rabbit’ Brizuela put Chivas ahead in the match against the Rayados at minute 26 of the first half with a great collective play where he entered the area and with a cut and slip included, he left without opportunity to the goalkeeper of La Gang

Given the great definition of Brizuela that put Chivas ahead on the scoreboard against Monterrey, the fans surrendered at the feet of the ‘Rabbit’, where they indicated that they wished they had played like that throughout the tournament.

BUT WHAT A GOOD DOG, ISAAC WHY THE FUCK THEY DON’T PLAY LIKE THAT ALWAYS DAMN IT – Miguel (@ Yo5oyMiguel_) April 22, 2021

If so good player you are – Espartaco Perez (@PerezEspartaco) April 22, 2021

Captain cone ❤️ – The Champion (@Gaspar_Sparco) April 22, 2021

Get dressed rabbit, what you did is illegal – (@ Gabo_alejandro9) April 22, 2021

THOSE ARE THE GOATS WE WANT TO WATCH WITH VERY GOOD FOOTBALL – GERARDO (@lopezelmacha) April 22, 2021

Don’t tell me that even the old man smiled, I think it’s the first time CHIVAS !!

❤ – The Writer (@_ElEscritor) April 22, 2021

