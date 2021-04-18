Chivas: Fans surrender to Alexis Vega for his great game against Xolos

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara returned to the path of victory this Day 15 of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, by winning 2-0 against the Xolos de Tijuana, in a duel where Alexis Vega was the most important player in the Sacred Flock.

As has been usual in the 2021 Guardians, Alexis Vega delivered himself throughout the field, not only generating plays on the attack, but also supporting in the lower zone when necessary.

In addition, it was Vega who scored the first goal for Rebaño Sagrado, with a powerful shot from outside the area to open the scoring at minute 49, to put the “bow” to a great performance.

Through social networks, the Guadalajara fans surrendered to the match given by Alexis Vega, as they turned the Sagrado Rebaño striker into a Trending Topic with their messages.

Guadalajara’s number 10 has a new owner, weighs 96 kilos and his name is Ernesto Alexis Vega. – GONZALO (@Diosgroserito) April 18, 2021

With a great goal from Alexis Vega, the Chivas are beating Xolos 1-0 in the second half. – Rafael Marquez Lugo (@RafaMLOficial) April 18, 2021

Alexis Vega is my favorite player from another team in the League, the fucking body of a truck driver is very good. – Alejandro (@ Jandro19AS) April 18, 2021

What a great player Ernesto Alexis Vega is. – Ernesto Barraza (@ LuisE189) April 18, 2021

GOAL from the rabaño, who else? That one of the best of @Chivas, Alexis Vega. Chivas 1-0 Xolos – Alexa González. (@ Alexagih_9) April 18, 2021

