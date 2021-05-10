Chivas: Fans surrender at the feet of Uriel Antuna for his goal against Club Pachuca in the playoffs

Football

Midfielder Uriel Antuna has become the main protagonist in the first moments of the match between Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara against Tuzos del Pachuca in the repechage round.

In the 9th minute, the Mexican midfielder defined with his left foot to cross his shot to the right post, after the long pass from Alexis Vega and thus open the scoring in their favor for 1-0 against the Hidalgo team.

Before this action, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Sacred Rebaño did not wait, praising the midfielder Uriel ‘Brujo’ Antuna for his score against those of the beautiful graceful.