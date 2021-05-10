Chivas: Fans surrender at the feet of Uriel Antuna for his goal against Club Pachuca in the playoffs

Midfielder Uriel Antuna has become the main protagonist in the first moments of the match between Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara against Tuzos del Pachuca in the repechage round.

In the 9th minute, the Mexican midfielder defined with his left foot to cross his shot to the right post, after the long pass from Alexis Vega and thus open the scoring in their favor for 1-0 against the Hidalgo team.

Read also: Club Toluca: Fans praise the performance of Rubens Sambueza vs Club León in the Repechage

Before this action, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Sacred Rebaño did not wait, praising the midfielder Uriel ‘Brujo’ Antuna for his score against those of the beautiful graceful.

I almost forgive you for the bullshit you go out to say, I love you Antuna – Francisco Ortega (@ PacOrtega94) May 10, 2021

I love you antuna let’s go – NvR_Good ❤️ (@NvR_Good) May 10, 2021

great goal … great move by Vega & that Antuna defined well – Israel Lazcano (@Isra_Lazcano) May 10, 2021

And if Antuna stays, he will have to continue playing like this so that he is forgiven, a goal does not make a difference – Josué Meneses (@josuerafaelmene) May 10, 2021

Forgive us Antuna, we owe you a blowjob – Chivas official fan (@ Eduardo46234955) May 10, 2021