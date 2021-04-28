Chivas: Fans surprise the flock prior to the match vs Tigres UANL

As anticipated a few days ago, the board of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara opened the doors of the training camps of Verde Valle to the Rojiblanc fansa, so this Wednesday, in the preview of the game against the UAN TigersL, a group of Chivahermanos appeared in with a ‘serenade’ to the beat of a batucada.

A large group of followers of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara He was in training today at Verde Valle, harmonizing the morning practice of the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, which is preparing the most important game for the Flock this season.

Through social networks, Chivas’ own official account boasted some images of the fans encouraging from the stands in the fields of Verde Valle, in addition to the fact that videos began to circulate where you could hear the good atmosphere generated in today’s practice of the Herd.

The Chivas play their ticket to the Repechage against the UANL Tigres, knowing that the winner of this match will qualify for the Repechage round, while the loser could be left out with a series of results that combine.

The tie would benefit Chivas, as it would secure a ticket in twelfth place, in the worst case.

