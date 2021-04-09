Chivas: Fans mock and shoot Miguel Ponce ‘with everything’ for his music video

After Miguel Ponce Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara side, released a single as a singer, the fans of Liga MX and the Flock reacted to this and compared him to the fictional character ‘El Cursi’ from the 2008 film, ‘Rudo y Cursi’.

In this fiction, The character of Gael García, who is a professional soccer player, dreams of being a singer and releases his own single, just like the Chivas player.

A part of the Chivas fans took this as an offense to the Rebaño fans, because the moment the team is living is not the best and they called it out of place.

What a bastard Miguel Ponce sings. Without a doubt, he should rethink what he is doing and leave it forever, I mean being a professional footballer – rroberto_az (@rroberto_az) April 9, 2021

Now that the song of “I saw you, I saw you, I saw you crying …” hahahahaha! He doesn’t have a bad voice (even without the autotune), but with that he shows that football is no longer his priority; many hours are invested to record a song and its video. – mililillo81 (@ mililillo81) April 9, 2021

Without words, from the song to the moment totally out of time. – Francisco Javier Salinas Gutiérrez (@ JSALINAS1970) April 9, 2021

