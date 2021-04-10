Chivas: Fans faced Víctor Manuel Vucetich to “pressure” him for poor results

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will face the Cruz Azul Machine at the Azteca Stadium, this day 14 of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, looking to lift in a tournament in which the fans are beginning to run out of patience with the team and with Victor Manuel Vucetich.

According to El Informador, the fans of the Sacred Flock was present in the Mexico City International Airport to “face” Vucetich and put pressure on him for the bad results of the team.

Also read: Liga MX: Pumas reported on the health status of Jerónimo Rodríguez and Juan Iturbe

With shouts like “We already want to win Vucetich” and. “We no longer want to be embarrassed”, the Guadalajara supporters spoke with “King Midas” before he could get to the bus that took the team to their concentration hotel.

With regard to the players, the Guadalajara fans broke the sanitary protocols and came to live with them in Terminal Two, to greet them and ask for a photo or two.

Chivas arrives at this meeting with 13 units in the 15th place, one point behind the last place of the playoffs. In addition, it is the Liga MX team with the most draws so far in Clausura 2021, with 7 draws.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: