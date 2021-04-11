Chivas: Fans explode Vucetich for the alignment against Cruz Azul

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara visited the Cruz Azul Machine on the Azteca Stadium field in the match corresponding to matchday 14 of the Closing 2021 of the MX League where the fans prior to the game were very upset by the line-up that Victor Manuel Vucetich brought out for the game.

Chivas announced the starting eleven that Vucetich took for the match against Cruz Azul at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, where Toño Rodríguez started again and Miguel Ponce appeared on the left side.

These bets by Vucetich to face La Maquina were not taken in the best way by the Chivas fans, since they considered that with these players it would be very difficult to get the three points and cut Cruz Azul’s streak.

Hopefully it is the last game of that technician with such warm eggs. – Valerio El Melómano (∂ + m) ψ = 0 (@juxnvalerio) April 10, 2021

Net Ponce?

Isn’t there a midfielder?

What impotence, I hope it is lost by a landslide so that Vuce goes away. – Pasfut (@ Fredibell181) April 10, 2021

