Chivas: Fans explode Vucetich for his alignment against the Xolos de Tijuana

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara received the Xolos de Tijuana on the Akron Stadium field in the match on day 15 of the Tournament Closing 2021 of the MX League where once again Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of the Flock, once again made his fans enraged by the starting eleven he took out for the commitment where the options to qualify for the playoffs are played.

Before the game, the Chivas announced the starting eleven of Víctor Manuel Vucetich for the duel against the Xolos of Tijuana where he surprised with the incursion of the youngster from Tapatío Luis Olivas as a starter in the central defense along with Gilberto Sepúlveda, something that surprised to the bad of the fans who enraged with this tactical decision.

Faced with that technical decision by Vucetich, the Guadalajara fans overwhelmed ‘King Midas’ with everything for placing the young man, not because he is a bad player, but because they considered that the ideal was to keep the ‘Pollo’ Briseño in the rear and who They should take out ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda because they don’t see him at a good level.

For this duel, the Chivas led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, come to the match against the border with only 13 points in the entire tournament in 15th place in the table and with a streak of five games without winning, so the victory against Xolos will give them the possibility to climb close to the play-offs.

I still do not understand the radical changes from one game to another, @pollobv had been doing very well in the center, the problem was the second center. It’s okay to give Olivas a chance, but for me it should have been because of Tiba .. – Berny Covarrubias (@ Berny37263889) April 17, 2021

And with this line-up we say goodbye to this tournament, a chivas failure, keep putting ponce and leaving the whip on the bench, excellent vucetich – Carlos Sanchez (@carlos_plone) April 17, 2021

Hahaha again Ponce, seriously what do you see this player – Carlos Contreras (@ CarlosC02775951) April 17, 2021

God wants it to be a great debut for Olivas today – Polo Bayardo (@ 1Polo6) April 17, 2021

And @pollobv? I applaud Olivas because he has been doing things well, but Sepúlveda is clear before Briseño? – Roberto Aquino (@aqu_roberto) April 17, 2021

CHINGATUMADRE VUCETICH, PONCE AND ANTUNA! – René Sandoval (@ ReneSaV1505) April 17, 2021

Vucetich has already gone crazy, he only moves players and changes lineups … choke kicks – Chuy GoPa (@ chuy_gopa14) April 17, 2021

