Chivas: Fans explode Vucetich for his alignment against the Xolos de Tijuana

Football

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara received the Xolos de Tijuana on the Akron Stadium field in the match on day 15 of the Tournament Closing 2021 of the MX League where once again Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of the Flock, once again made his fans enraged by the starting eleven he took out for the commitment where the options to qualify for the playoffs are played.

Before the game, the Chivas announced the starting eleven of Víctor Manuel Vucetich for the duel against the Xolos of Tijuana where he surprised with the incursion of the youngster from Tapatío Luis Olivas as a starter in the central defense along with Gilberto Sepúlveda, something that surprised to the bad of the fans who enraged with this tactical decision.

Faced with that technical decision by Vucetich, the Guadalajara fans overwhelmed ‘King Midas’ with everything for placing the young man, not because he is a bad player, but because they considered that the ideal was to keep the ‘Pollo’ Briseño in the rear and who They should take out ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda because they don’t see him at a good level.

For this duel, the Chivas led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, come to the match against the border with only 13 points in the entire tournament in 15th place in the table and with a streak of five games without winning, so the victory against Xolos will give them the possibility to climb close to the play-offs.

