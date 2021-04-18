Chivas: Fans explode against the Flock for mistreatment at Akron Stadium

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara managed to defeat the Xolos de Tijuana, at the Akron Stadium, a game in which they could count on the support of their fans, however, there were those who came out quite annoyed with the security of the Stadium.

After Antuna’s statements, the fans, who do not forgive him, booed the player every time he touched the ball, which is why the security of the Stadium began to remove the fans.

In social networks, the Rebaño fans complained about security, claiming that they have the right to demand their players and to criticize.

It already happened in the Tigres game when a fan was removed from the Stadium for demanding a change from Tuca Ferretti.

Now, before Xolos, it was not a Chivas fan, but multiple fans and it was the same fans who denounced this act on social networks.

Good morning, fans of the team that take their fans out of the stadium but not their club scholars. – GERARD (@Foxzied) April 18, 2021

Don’t forget @Amauryvz what part of Chivas’ greatness is HIS FANS, what made security today at the stadium is NOT worth it. ♀️ – Deisy ♡ (@deisytitita) April 18, 2021

