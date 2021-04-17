Chivas: Fans destroy Uriel Antuna for his comments on Guadalajara

Football

In the midst of the crisis that exists within the Chivas del Guadalajara, Uriel “the Sorcerer” Antuna further ignited the fans of the Sacred Flock with an interview that did not leave the fans of the rojiblanco team happy.

In an interview with the Youtuber “Zabalive”, “El Brujo” Antuna noted that he would prefer to return to Europe before earning titles with the Guadalajara, as he recognized that the club is experiencing a rather difficult situation.

In addition, when faced with the controversial question of whether he preferred to play for América or retire, Antuna said that he would not mind wearing the Eagles jersey. As if this were not enough, he asked the Chivas fans to “put themselves in their shoes” for the moments that the players live in the club, referring to the criticism they constantly receive.

This type of statement by the Mexican forward angered the Chivas fans, who through social networks indicated that they now understand why the team is as it is, since the players are not committed and have no identity.

