Chivas: Fans destroy Uriel Antuna for his comments on Guadalajara

In the midst of the crisis that exists within the Chivas del Guadalajara, Uriel “the Sorcerer” Antuna further ignited the fans of the Sacred Flock with an interview that did not leave the fans of the rojiblanco team happy.

In an interview with the Youtuber “Zabalive”, “El Brujo” Antuna noted that he would prefer to return to Europe before earning titles with the Guadalajara, as he recognized that the club is experiencing a rather difficult situation.

In addition, when faced with the controversial question of whether he preferred to play for América or retire, Antuna said that he would not mind wearing the Eagles jersey. As if this were not enough, he asked the Chivas fans to “put themselves in their shoes” for the moments that the players live in the club, referring to the criticism they constantly receive.

Now I understand everything, that’s why Chivas is rotten, but it is not only the responsibility of the player, but of the manager who interviewed him. A reinforcement that is not seen winning everything with his club, which is seen more in Europe. pic.twitter.com/GzjlnCIeYg – Gabriel Tamayo (@Gabrieltamayof) April 16, 2021

This type of statement by the Mexican forward angered the Chivas fans, who through social networks indicated that they now understand why the team is as it is, since the players are not committed and have no identity.

I was going to put myself in Uriel Antuna’s shoes but it wasn’t enough for Gucci or Prada. – GERARD (@Foxzied) April 16, 2021

Antuna says that we put ourselves in his shoes … Me: Pérame orita, I am coming to earn millions without doing anything pic.twitter.com/hnhfJC7snt – Clau Selvas⚽️ (@ClauSelvas) April 16, 2021

Uriel Antuna wants to go to Europe. I can already imagine him with his great speed, his great definition and his exact centers at the head of Benzema. What, what are they laughing at? – San Yorch (@SanYorchVergara) April 16, 2021

Are you surprised by Antuna’s statements? Not me.

He is the reinforcement that has had more opportunities on the field and is always noted for situations outside of football. Again it is confirmed … They do not know what shirt they defend and where they are standing. A shame. – Victor Wario (@ vwario7) April 16, 2021

Uriel Antuna’s interview is a kick in the balls, we practically owe it to that son of a bitch. – GERARD (@Foxzied) April 16, 2021

If I put myself in their shoes and my work did not give results, they would have fired me hahahahaha no shit. Antuna. Still making a fortune for doing nothing. I think it doesn’t sound bad at all – peter walp ⚪️ (@peter_walp) April 16, 2021

With wero Antuna would keep quiet because he would let him know that what they paid for him was not worth it. – Kaede Rukawa (@kaederukawa_) April 16, 2021

