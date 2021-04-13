Chivas: Fans destroy Miguel Ponce on his birthday

Miguel “Pocho” Ponce He has long tablecloths this Monday, April 12, as the side of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara celebrates his 32nd birthday, which is why the account of the Sacred Herd dedicated a message to him.

Through Twitter, Chivas congratulated the “Pocho” Ponce with a personalized video, although the fans of Guadalajara He did not like this at all, because the team still does not lift and the players do not respond on the court.

Practically all the responses to the message of congratulations to “Pocho” Ponce were complaints about the misstep of the team and the side itself, as it is one of the elements that receives the most criticism on the networks.

After 14 dates and with a pending match, Chivas is in 15th place in the general table, with 13 units. In addition, Guadalajara has conceded a goal in each of the 13 games it has played, making it one of the worst defenders in Liga MX.

CHINGATUMADRE PONCE – XENOFOBICO ROJIBLANCO ️NTOONIIO (@ antooniio48) April 12, 2021

A but in the classic he was expelled

Penalty against dorados

I take out a single at midweek and I’m still worth sorbet the end in the Azteca.

It is a reverend pachanga to be in the team and nobody does anything. Congratulations anyway I hope and you just go. – Omar SC (@ Omar63353648) April 12, 2021

Hahaha without a doubt, on instagram they already rained wholesale mother mentions – Daniel Sanchez C. (@DannyCuervo) April 12, 2021

