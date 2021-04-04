Chivas: Fans blast Vucetich for his alignment against Santos Laguna

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara received a visit from Santos Laguna on the Akron Stadium field in the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, where Victor Manuel Vucetich He was very badly standing in the face of the fans due to the alignment he put for the match.

Chivas announced the eleven that Vucetich brought out for the game against Santos where he unveiled several surprises where he made changes in the goal and up front that the fans did not like at all.

Toño Rodríguez appeared in the goal instead of Raúl Gudiño who surprised several, while in the attack he did not put José Juan Macías and gave Ángel Zaldívar the opportunity to look for the goal against Santos.

With these changes, the fans on social networks shared the same feeling, where they assured that with this alignment, they would not give them to beat Santos Laguna and that they would say goodbye to the playoffs on this day.

The one-armed starter and JJ to the bench, congratulations Santos for the 3 points – fab: ⁽(@ JaimeFab09) April 4, 2021

We will play without a goalkeeper and without a striker. – The Champion (@Gaspar_Sparco) April 4, 2021

Is it net, Toño Rodríguez? – Cesar Rocha (@ CesaarRocha7) April 4, 2021

THEY HAVEN’T EVEN STARTED TO PLAY AND I’M ALREADY EMPERRED, GO TO THE FUCK – Vuce Out. (@Angulismo) April 4, 2021

Goodbye repechage. At least 1 goal will give the no hands – Rubén Cruz (@ ruben2335) April 4, 2021

