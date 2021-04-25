Chivas: Fans attack the ownership of Jesús Molina in the Clásico Tapatío

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to extend the good time they live in Closing tournament 2021 League MX, visiting the Rojinegros del Atlas in a new edition of the Classic Tapatío in the action of the day 16.

Despite having a great participation in the game against Rayados from Monterrey, Coach Victor Manuel Vucetich has chosen to bank Sergio Flores placeholder image for the return of Captain Jesús Molina.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Sacred Rebaño did not wait, against the ownership of the veteran Mexican midfielder and that we present below.

At last they played well and it occurred to them to put Molina’s one-armed man back – Chivas12Campeón (@ Chivas12Campeo1) April 24, 2021

all the confidence to Molina who has given bad games but is one of those who leaves everything on the field & although we do not like to see some players this is the team that has given results & we only have to support him to win the # ClásicoTapatío that they are more than just three points – Israel Lazcano (@Isra_Lazcano) April 24, 2021

It was Torres for Molina, and an opportunity for Ponce would not have gone bad either, even so, let’s hope the herd wins! – July (@ JulioAlbertoO98) April 24, 2021

With the respect that Molina deserves, he cannot continue playing as a starter, it is very bad, it makes the whole team much slower. – Freruto18 (@ Fredibell181) April 24, 2021

The slowness and ineffectiveness of Jesús Molina returns. The Vucetich scholars return, even after giving the best game of the tournament. Take out Flores who gave dynamism in the midfield and even the assistance for the first goal of chivas in Monterrey. No way. – Pasión Chiva (@ chivahermano10) April 24, 2021

Madre de Dios, what kind of scholarship do Ponce and Molina have that never leaves the starting box even though the team plays better without them? They can bring Roberto Carlos to Ponce and he will continue to be the starter, they bring Xavi to Molina and the same. They are the sacred cows of Chivas. – Juan (@ HurtsGtm95) April 24, 2021

If flowers juice well vs striped, because it puts Molina, I do not understand – jose (@ 0627Jose) April 24, 2021

What a way to load it, he is the only one who did not see the game change without Molina – Chewy (@ e2jima) April 24, 2021