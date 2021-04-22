Chivas: Fans attack the Guadalajara vs Rayados lineup

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to get closer to the playoff spots in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Rayados del Monterrey in the pending match of matchday 12.

The Mexican coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich has returned from resorting to the quarry of the Sacred Rebaño in the absence of Jesus Molina, within the team’s starting lineup against the Gang box.

Read also: Liga MX: Chivas is well below Tigres, Cruz Azul and América, assures Hérculez Gómez

Faced with this situation, he provoked reactions and comments from the faithful fans of the Rojiblancos, attacking against the eleven that King Midas sent for the match against the royals.

It seems like a great opportunity for Aviles Hurtado to wake up and Funes Mori to make his historic goal. – Luis Perez (@LuisChivo) April 22, 2021

Today we eat a goal because of Ponce, save the tweet – Francisco Ortega (@ PacOrtega94) April 22, 2021

Who the hell is Orozco? – Christøpher ® (@ ChrisHdez_29) April 22, 2021