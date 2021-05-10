Chivas: Fans attack against the alignment of Vucetich vs Club Pachuca in the repechage

Football

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to stay in the fight for the Liga MX title in the present Closing tournament 2021, visiting the Tuzos del Pachuca, in the match that closes the repechage activity.

Coach Victor Manuel Vucetich He has not surprised anyone with his line-up against the Hidalgo, by maintaining the same starting eleven with which they closed the current Mexican soccer contest.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Sacred Herd did not wait, against the alignment of King Midas against the beautiful airy team.