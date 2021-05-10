Chivas: Fans attack against the alignment of Vucetich vs Club Pachuca in the repechage

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to stay in the fight for the Liga MX title in the present Closing tournament 2021, visiting the Tuzos del Pachuca, in the match that closes the repechage activity.

Coach Victor Manuel Vucetich He has not surprised anyone with his line-up against the Hidalgo, by maintaining the same starting eleven with which they closed the current Mexican soccer contest.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Sacred Herd did not wait, against the alignment of King Midas against the beautiful airy team.

How it stresses me to see that fucking 5 in the middle. BUT WITH THIS ELEVEN YOU WIN, AS DICK DOES NOT ❤ – Jericallo De ❤ (@DeChivasSomos_) May 10, 2021

Hopefully Molina’s last match with Chivas – ƧΣЯG (@SadChivasFan) May 10, 2021

It is a mistake to go with Molina to start. – Raúl (@_RaulRomero_) May 10, 2021

why insist with molina?

if you clearly see how the team slows down with their presence on the field – Trafagar law (@ Trafagarlaw11) May 10, 2021

We lose mobility with Molina de MC, let’s hope that the dynamics of Pachuca will not make us suffer. Be careful with the balls on the wings, especially in Ponce’s. – Aldo Lemus (@aldohalemus) May 10, 2021