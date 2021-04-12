Chivas fans ask for Vucetich’s resignation and give Pablo Guede an example

Later that the Xolos de Tijuana coach presented his resignation due to the loss to Mazatlán FC in LaLiga MX. The fans asked Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Chivas coach, to follow the same example and present his resignation in the Herd.

In social networks, comments from the fans of both Chivas and the other clubs of the MX League, made fun of the moment that the Herd box lives.

“Pablo Guede has resigned from the technical direction of Xolos after the loss to Mazatlán yesterday, Vucetich in Chivas should do the same …”. Said one of the comments.

Guede, who had Xolos in the 11th position of the 2021 Guardians, decided to resign his position due to the poor results, however, Vucetich, who is four positions behind Xolos, is still in the team.

Guede already resigned in Tijuana, vucetich when? That he has dignity or that he straps his Amaury pants and puts order in the dressing room, until when, until when @chivas – Shaka (@Shakajuve) April 12, 2021

Guede had the blanquillos that Vucetich lacks … – Alex Nava (@ Lex_Nava23) April 12, 2021

VUCETICH would have to have a bit of professional shame and present his resignation as Pablo Guede. – Eduardo (@ Eduardo14298783) April 12, 2021

With better numbers than Vucetich and even still in the reclassification zone, with two more wins and one less loss, Pablo Guede resigned from the technical direction of Xolos, according to the lawyer @ruubenrod.

We said it last night, Guede was ready – José María Garrido (@josemagarrido) April 12, 2021

