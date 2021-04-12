Chivas: Fan faces Víctor Manuel Vucetich after defeat against Cruz Azul

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue to sink in the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX and the fans can no longer bear the terrible tournament of their flock, which is located in position 15, outside the Repechage area, so one of their fans took the initiative to face the technical director of the Rojiblancos, Victor Manuel Vucetich, this after the defeat before Blue Cross last weekend.

In a video shared by journalist Erick López, you can see a Chivas del Guadalajara fan rebuking Víctor Manuel Vucetich upon his arrival at Perla Tapatia, after the Flock fell 1-0 at the Azteca Stadium against Cruz Azul , giving a very poor football display.

In the video piece, the Chivas fan can be heard questioning Vucetich, asking for a message for the Flock fans, to which King Midas replied in a serious and sorry tone that they had to apologize to the people.

Chivas returned to Guadalajara.

The fans approached the rojiblanco coach. Fan: Vucetich what do you say to the people of Chivas. Vucetich

“We have to apologize to people.” Fan: What do you say to the chivista fans. “What are we called … sorry.” pic.twitter.com/Tz6VEb2M7z – Erick López (@_ericklo) April 11, 2021

The Chivas follower was not calm with the answer and kept insisting, so the Vuce had to continue to apologize, assuring that they were very sorry.

Chivas has 13 units in the Standings, ranking 15th in the standings, still with a pending match, but with a difference of -4 goals, a situation that complicates a possible ticket to the Repechage, since Pumas, 12th place in the Generally, it has 6 units and a difference of -1-

Guadalajara has to win its pending match and also continue adding 3 points in this tournament closing if it wants to continue with hopes of a Reclassification.

The Flock will play Tijuana at home; Rayados visiting Monterrey; Atlas in Jalisco; and Tigers in the Akron.

