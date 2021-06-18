Chivas exhibits the monumental scolding of Jorge Vergara to his footballers

Amazon prime He ‘anticipated’ the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and this Thursday they premiered the first four chapters of their new series, The Sacred Flock, The same scene that left a scene that will be remembered for many years by the fans and former rojiblancos players, because in it Jorge Vergara could be seen directing a monumental scolding of his footballers after having been eliminated.

The first chapter left a ‘jewel’ in for the rojiblanca fans, as Jorge Vergara gives a tremendous reprimand to his players in the dressing room after being eliminated by the Atlante in the MX Cup, leaving a deathly silence among its players, with Rodolfo Pizaro, Osvaldo Alanís, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Fierro and Rodolfo Cota appearing among the players of that team that had just won the MX Cup and the MX League with Matías Almeyda.

“If you could see the way they looked from up here the arrogance they had, the pride. Don’t screw me, after having been champions and the same team cannot achieve the same goal. They lost the game and lost it with the Atlante, the penultimate place in the promotion league … the Atlante !, do not stain! “, Shouted Vergara.

In the speech, Vergara already let his players see that he was not going through good health, in addition to expressing to them that he was in severe problems with his companies and in his family relationship.

“Fifteen years ago I bought Chivas with a very clear and very simple vision: to have the best Mexicans on the field leading Mexican soccer and who know that they are capable of being better than any foreign team in the world and in this country and the Attitude is what has to change. See yourself in a mirror tonight and think about what I’m doing wrong, we are the former champions of the two cups in this country and we do not have the record to be champions every day, “shouted an enraged Jorge Vergara.

Faced with the silence and the long faces of his players, Vergara managed to tell them that they would once again be champions, with or without them, since that was one of the objectives that he had proposed when buying the team.

This speech by Jorge was given months before leaving the first team, because five months after that match against Atlante, Vergara moved to the United States to treat his illness, losing the battle eight months later.

