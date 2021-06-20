Chivas exhibits strong discussion of Antonio ‘El Pollo’ Briseño in training

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara premiered their Amazon Prime series called El Rebaño Sagrado, where they revealed a rather heated discussion between defender Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño and midfielder Dieter Villalpando during a team training session.

In a clip of the series shared on social networks, you can see the ‘Pollo’ Briseño and Dieter Villalpando, with quite strong words, having a tremendous clash in an exchange of quite heated phrases in the Chivas practice with several players being witnesses of it like José Juan Macías, Miguel Ponce or the ‘Canelo’ Angulo.

In the video, you can see the ‘Pollo’ Briseño clearly annoyed with what Villalpando told him, where he stated that he is a very bad player and that is why he had to defend, while the Guadalajara defender pointed out that he could be bad , but that he made him win in the games and was more professional.

“” You are very bad, you are very bad, “Dieter Villalpando said to the ‘Pollo’ Briseño, who replied:” “I’ll be bad, but I put eggs in it, wey. Not like you.”, He replied.

Although in the end apparently the discussion came to nothing and the ‘Pollo’ Briseño ended up moving away from place before the gaze of his teammates and part of the team’s coaching staff.

