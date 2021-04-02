Chivas: Europe, the ‘strange enemy’ of Guadalajara in Liga MX

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara go through a difficult moment at the sporting level, just when it seemed that with the arrival of Ricardo Peláez to the sports direction, the gray sky that covered the red and white institution It seemed to clear up, as the manager’s project was bearing little fruit in his first months in office.

Good performance in the Closing 2020 that was canceled, in addition to qualifying for the Liguilla for the first time in the last three years, seemed to be a good omen for a squad full of young people in the chiverío, which has been lost between indiscipline and lack of regularity on the field in the Closing 2021.

Chivas needs reinforcements ‘of weight’ and needs them urgently, the Flock has been out of the market in the last two decades, selling easily to its promises and struggling to buy quality reinforcements, which are no longer in the MX League, because the European dream has stolen them one by one.

Gone are the times when Ramón Ramírez, Claudio Suárez, Ramoncito Morales, Adolfo Bautista, or any player with a National Team label came to Chivas to reinforce it, today Guadalajara has to settle for the ‘lag’ that Europe leaves, because the greats Players are in the Old Continent or even in the MLS, an uncomfortable neighbor for the Rojiblancos portfolio.

The project that Peláez began to build is not bad, but it needs to be propped up with two or three hierarchy reinforcements, ‘heavyweights’, players with high experience in the Mexican National Team, so that young people release the pressure that falls on their shoulders when wearing the Mexico’s most important shirt after the Tricolor.

Chivas has stopped buying high-quality players and has sold its best footballers, well, just to give us an idea, if the Flock had in its ranks the players that have left Europe or the MLS, Guadalajara would have one of the strongest teams in Mexican Soccer, as men like Carlos Vela, Javier Hernández, Carlos Salcedo, Marco Fabián, would be the base of a team with a Mexican National Team tinge.

In addition to its ‘escapes’, Chivas is very far from repatriating footballers such as Héctor Moreno, Andrés Guardado, Erick Gutiérrez, and not to mention Jesús Manuel Corona or El Chucky Lozano, footballers out of the budget of any team on the American continent.

The Flock has to be ‘more selfish’ and think about themselves, the institution has stopped winning in the sports field and has settled for achieving titles on a trickle basis in recent decades in order to sell and let the footballers fulfill their dreams in favor of raising their level in the European leagues and, lately, they can no longer boast, since since the departure of Carlos Salcedo in 2016 they have not ‘exported’ again.

Guadalajara has to change the method and begin to bring out its own talents in the quarry, in addition to ensuring that there is a sense of belonging and identity with the Guadalajara club, where players commit to ‘deliver’ titles before starting to dream of giving the I jump to Europe, because the ‘market’ and the ideology of Chivas are being its worst enemy.

