Chivas: El Tapatío could give reinforcements to the Vucetich herd in the 2021 Apertura

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have not had a good 2021 Closing Tournament and with the end of the season approaching, the problems begin again to sign only Mexican elements. Although, this time, reinforcements could arrive from the MX Expansion League.

Unlike Chivas, the Tapatio is in the first places of the general table in the Expansion League, and has several players who could be considered by Victor Manuel Vucetich for him Opening Tournament 2021.

Also read: Mexican Selection: ‘Chicote’ Calderón and Marcel Ruíz, Lozano’s ‘covered’ for Tokyo 2020

The main candidate is Ronaldo Cisneros, who has already had activity with the first team but was sent to Tapatío because he was old enough. After 11 dates, the rojiblanco striker has five goals (the whole team has 13) and two assists.

Zahid Muñoz is another of the players who has already seen activity with the first team and this Clausura 2021 adds minutes with Chivas in the first division and U-20, as well as with Tapatío.

At the bottom of the team, Juan de Dios Aguayo is one of the most interesting pieces that Tapatío has. He has played every minute of the tournament and even has a goal.

In addition to these elements, the Tapatío has names such as Edson Torres, Oscar Macías and Sebastián “Chevy” Martínez, who have already had minutes with the first team and left good impressions.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content