Chivas: Eduardo Torres sees the Apertura 2021 tournament as a rematch for Guadalajara

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue with their preseason training on the shores of Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, with their sights set on the first preparation games heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, midfielder Eduardo Torres affirmed that the squad and the coaching staff are aware that the following season is a rematch for the institution.

“The previous tournament did not give the results but this is a great opportunity to show what we are made of. We must all have the commitment and the same harmony to achieve the objectives,” he declared.

With regard to the opportunity for the basic forces, the Mexican midfielder thanked the board for the possibility of defending the colors of the first team in the face of the commitment that carrying the institution’s shield entails.

“They are giving us the opportunity and we have to take advantage of it, I ask the fans to trust us. We know the responsibility of being in Chivas and we know that the team deserves championships,” he explained.

