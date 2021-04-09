Chivas: Eduardo Torres revealed who is his role model in Guadalajara

Eduardo Torres, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara midfielder, has become an indisputable starter for Victor Manuel Vucetich, sharing the team’s midfield with Jesús Molina, whom he revealed that he admires a lot.

At a press conference, “Lalo” Torres highlighted the qualities it has Molina and surrendered to his career, revealing that one of his dreams is to get several titles like him and to become captain of the team.

“He is someone I admire a lot, he has been a champion in many teams, what I have learned the most is leadership, the desire to transmit things, my dream is to be a benchmark of this great institution, consolidate myself and one day be captain of Chivas “

Regarding the moment the team is going through, “Lalo” Torres pointed out that they are working so that things start to turn out, because even though the results are not given, the team works quite hard during the week

“Although the results have not been given, the team continues to train to the maximum, working every day is something that can help us get out of this situation, these situations are what actually tell you what you are made of”

